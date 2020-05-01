Covid-19 cases in PH now 8,772

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported 284 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total number to 8,772.

Some 41 new recoveries and 11 deaths were also recorded, for a total 1,084 recoveries and 579 deaths.

In a virtual briefing, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 1,694 health care workers have been infected, 256 of whom have recovered and 33 have died.

Latest data from the DOH Covid-19 tracker showed that as of May 1, a total of 97,505 individuals have been tested, 10,700 of whom initially turned out positive and 86,649, negative.

In previous briefings, Vergeire said the total positive cases could be higher than total confirmed cases because these go through case validation and processing. Positive cases admitted in hospitals may have repeat tests, she said.

Of the tests, 76 produced inconclusive results while 80 were invalid due to poor specimen quality.

Meanwhile, Vergeire reported that the laboratory of the Philippine Red Cross has begun “full-scale operations”.

“We continue to coordinate with the laboratories currently undergoing certification and licensing process,” she said.

As of April 30, the total bed capacity for Covid-19 cases stood at 11,807 — 1,002 ward beds, 3,301 isolation beds, and 475 ICU beds are occupied.

A total of 4,167 testing kits arrived on April 25 and that about 100,000 more are expected in the coming weeks, Vergeire said.

In his Labor Day message, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III honored the front-line health workers for their efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

“Para po sa ating mga manggagawang nakikidigma sa front lines, ang inyong Kagawaran ng Kalusugan ay taus-pusong nagpapasalamat sa inyong patuloy na pagsasakripisyo para protektahan ang ating buong bansa at lahat ng mga Pilipino (To all workers on the front lines, the DOH sends its heartfelt thanks to you for your continued sacrifice to protect the country and all Filipinos),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency