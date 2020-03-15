Covid-19 cases in PH now 111

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday night reported that cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the Philippines has reached 111.

"The Department of Health reports 13 additional cases (PH99-PH111) of Covid-19 in the country upon complete validation of laboratory results confirmed on March 13, 2020," the agency said in a statement.

The DOH has confirmed a total of 47 cases on March 14, 2020 on top of the total 64 on Friday.

As of posting, the DOH is validating the details of the new cases.

On Saturday, the health department also reported the death of two more coronavirus patients, bringing the death toll in the country to eight.

In a press conference on Saturday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III assured that the government will further enhance the capacity of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) as well as the University of the Philippines as the second key Covid-19 testing center in the country.

He also confirmed that the Philippines has already received 500 test kits from South Korea.

Meanwhile, China reportedly pledged a total of 2,000 testing kits.

"Mayroon na po tayong mga dumating na donations, 500 dumating at may darating na 1000 (from South Korea). Nagpahayag na rin ang China, magpapadala ng about 2,000 (We already received donations, at least 500 came from South Korea and another batch of 1,000 is expected. China has also signaled to provide about 2,000)," he said.

Duque clarified that Covid-19 test kits are not comparable to the pregnancy tests that could almost instantly show results.

He noted that sophisticated laboratory equipment must be used to properly confirm the presence of virus in a specimen.

