﻿Covid-19 cases in NegOcc drop by 93% in February

Active cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Negros Occidental have decreased by 93.23 percent within February, based on the series of data released by the Provincial Incident Management Team (PIMT) on Tuesday.

Figures showed that on February 28, cases were down to only 233, from a high of 3,445 on February 1.

On February 7, active cases still rose to 3,455, but significantly decreased to 2,089 by February 14 and further dropped to 947 by February 21.

The latest PIMT report on Monday night showed the province only has seven new cases.

“Our numbers now are really going down and that’s a good sign,” Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said as Negros Occidental remained under Alert Level 2 March 1 to 15.

Meanwhile, some 1.196 million Negrenses are already fully-vaccinated against Covid-19, based on the coverage rate released by the Department of Health-Western Visayas (DOH-6) as of February 28.

This represents 57 percent of the 2.098 million target vaccinees or 80 percent of the province’s total population.

For the first dose, 1.308 million or 62.35 percent of the target Negrenses have already received the vaccines.

According to the Provincial Health Office, Negros Occidental’s target for vaccination has increased from 1.825 million in 2021 to 2.098 million in 2022 after its projected population grew from 2.607 million in 2021 to 2.623 million in 2022.

Also, the province’s target for vaccination has increased from 70 percent of the population in 2021 to 80 percent in 2022.

Source: Philippines News Agency