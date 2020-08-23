Covid-19 cases in Caraga rise to 455, recoveries at 333

The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections in the Caraga Region continues to increase as new cases were confirmed by the Department of Health (DOH-13) on Saturday afternoon (August 22).

A total of 146 reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) results were received by the agency on Saturday from the GeneXpert TB Reference Laboratory of Butuan Medical Center, Southern Philippines Medical Center and Davao One World, of which 35 are positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The DOH-13 said that of the new cases, 24 are locally stranded individuals (LSIs), three are returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs), five are local transmission cases in Butuan City, two are close contacts of previously confirmed cases, and one is a hospital non-medical worker.

About 71 percent or 25 of the new cases are asymptomatic while 29 percent, or 10, have exhibited mild to moderate symptoms.

The DOH-13 said asymptomatic cases are strictly monitored in the designated quarantine facilities while symptomatic patients are admitted at identified hospitals for management.

The new Covid-19 cases in the region are distributed in the following areas: Butuan City (9); in Agusan del Sur – Bayugan City (4), Rosario (1), San Francisco (2), San Luis (2), Talacogon (1); in Surigao del Norte – Sta. Monica (1), Taganaan (1); in Surigao del Sur – Bayabas (2), Carmen (1), Lianga (1), San Miguel (3); in the Province of Dinagat Islands – Cagdianao (2), Loreto (4), and San Jose (1).

As of Saturday, Caraga Region has a total of 455 Covid-19 cases with 333 recoveries, 118 active cases and four recorded deaths.

Butuan City has a total of 161 cases with 110 recoveries, 48 active cases and three recorded deaths.

“Our cases are continuously rising just as we are continuously moving. We call on everyone to increase vigilance and be accountable to our own health,” DOH-13 director Jose R. Llacuna said in a statement Sunday (August 23).

He also urged the public to “stay away from the three big Cs: Closed spaces that have poor ventilation, crowded areas, and closed-contact settings especially where people have close-range conversations.”

Llacuna added that the risk of clustering of cases or cases that will most likely increase is when these 3Cs overlap.

“When these settings are not avoided and we do not protect ourselves, then there is a high risk of getting the infection,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Province of Dinagat Islands (PDI) is no longer free from Covid-19 as the DOH-13 announced on Saturday afternoon its first seven cases.

In a statement, the Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force of PDI said that in the past months, despite the limitations of the health care system and quarantine capacity, more than 2,000 LSIs were welcomed in the province.

“We all knew the risks associated with the entry of LSIs and returning overseas Filipinos, as we have seen in other provinces. However, we did not hesitate to welcome them because they are our fellow citizens—our neighbors, relatives, and friends. Our way of handling this situation, since the beginning, has always been based on human rights and guided by compassion,” the statement said.

The Task Force also assured the people of PDI that it is ready, together with the provincial government and the national line agencies to ensure the containment of Covid-19 to avoid any transmission to the general population with the help of the municipal counterparts and front-liners.

“We have already prepared for this—with our communities as our frontline—since the beginning of our efforts to ensure the health and safety of each and every Dinagatnon,” the task force said.

Source: Philippines News Agency