﻿Covid-19 cases continue to dip since Omicron wave in January

The number of coronavirus cases in the country is on a steady decline since the Omicron wave last January, a health official said Friday.

The number of infections in the recent week has gone down by 15 percent compared to last week, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a Palace briefing.

“Sa kasalukuyan, tinatayang 454 cases ang mayroon tayo kada araw, mas mababa ito ng kaunti kumpara noong nag-umpisa tayo nung nakaraang Disyembre na nasa 490 cases kada araw bago tayo tamaan ng Omicron (Currently, we have an average of 454 daily cases, this is a bit lower compared to the 490 cases daily last December before Omicron),” she added.

The national admissions for Covid-19 cases have declined by 75 percent from the peak of 5,218 admissions last January.

The country’s total beds utilization remains at low risk at 17 percent of 104,351 beds as of March 23.

“Bumaba rin po ang bilang ng ating mga kababayang na-aadmit sa ating ICU na sa ngayon ay nasa 575 admissions na lamang. Bumaba po ito ng 71 percent mula nang tumaas ang kaso noong Enero (The number of cases admitted in the ICU also decreased which is currently 575 admissions only. It went down by 71 percent when the cases started in January),” Vergeire said.

The nation’s ICU bed utilization also remains at low risk at 16 percent of 3,529 beds as of March 23.

As of March 24, the government has reached 72.81 percent of its target population or more than 65 million individuals who are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, about 78.57 percent or more than 70.7 million individuals have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Some 12 million individuals got their booster shot.

Vergeire said 736,143 children are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 1.8 million have received their first dose since the pediatric vaccination started two months ago.

Almost 8.9 million adolescents are fully vaccinated while 9.78 million have received their first dose.

Source: Philippines News Agency