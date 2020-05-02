Covid-19 cases among Pinoys abroad now 1,741

A total of 34 more Filipinos abroad tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total to 1,741, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Saturday.

The latest DFA data also showed 10 new recoveries, and five new deaths among those in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East.

To date, 466 have recovered while 1,069 are undergoing treatment. The death toll stands at 207, with two logged from the Asia Pacific, 69 in Europe, 18 in the Middle East/Africa, and 118 in the Americas.

A review of trends over the past month reveals that on average, the DFA receives daily reports of 11 new recoveries and six new deaths among Filipinos abroad.

“It is our hope to see more recoveries in the coming days and eventually, zero fatalities among our people here and abroad. Together, let’s beat Covid-19,” DFA Assistant Secretary Eduardo Meñez said.

The total confirmed cases are pegged at 373 in the Asia Pacific, 515 in Europe, 368 in the Middle East/Africa, and 485 in the Americas.

The DFA continues to assist Filipinos abroad, particularly on repatriation. As of May 1, a total of 23,729 Filipinos returned to the Philippines amid the Covid-19 crisis

Source: Philippines News Agency