Covid-19 cases among OFs hit 8,614

A total of 108 more Filipinos were diagnosed with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) abroad, bringing the overall tally to 8,614 as of July 2, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Thursday.

“Today, the DFA reports an increase in new confirmed Covid-19 cases among Filipinos abroad, mostly in Asia and the Pacific and the Middle East… The increase is due to more accurate sourcing of data, as well as, late reports received by our Foreign Service Posts,” the DFA said in a statement.

It also reported 17 new recoveries in Europe and the Middle East as well as seven new deaths from the latter, raising the number to 5,148 and 561, respectively.

The total number of countries with Covid-19 cases among Filipinos also rose to 61 after a new report came from another country in Africa. The DFA, however, did not disclose the state.

“Rest assured the DFA continues to keep track of the status of our nationals abroad and stands ready to assist, whenever possible,” it said.

As of this writing, there are 2,905 active cases among the overall tally, 131 are undergoing treatment in the Asia Pacific region, 468 in Europe, 2,154 in Middle East/Africa, and 152 in the Americas.

Source: Philippines News Agency