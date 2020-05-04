Covid-19 cases among Filipinos abroad breach 1.8K-mark

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday reported 68 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) among Filipinos abroad, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,819.

In its case bulletin, the DFA said most of the new cases are from Europe.

Of the total number, it confirmed that over 140 are ship crew members.

It also reported a total of four new recoveries and four new deaths from Europe and the Middle East.

The total number of recovered cases worldwide rose to 475 while the death toll climbed to 214.

About 1,130 cases are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, DFA’s repatriation efforts have slowed down due to the temporary suspension of flight operations at Ninoy Aquino International Airport until May 10.

The DFA said the measure aims to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to ensure that overseas Filipino workers are adequately attended to upon their arrival.

“Returning Filipinos affected by this suspension are advised to contact the nearest Philippine Embassy or Consulate where they are currently located. Their contact details may be accessed through OFW Help Facebook page and the DFA website. Rest assured that the DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains committed in ensuring the welfare of both our sea-based and land-based Filipino workers affected by Covid-19 pandemic,” it added. Source: Philippines News Agency