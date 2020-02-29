Covid 19 awareness lessens anxiety, fear: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) said Friday an intensified health education campaign to spread awareness of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19) helps reduce public anxiety and fears.

DOH 8 (Eastern Visayas) information officer John Paul Roca said a series of lectures began in the first week of February to inform workers and students about the virus: where it originated, symptoms and possible complications, and transmission, among others.

This is to avoid misinformation that causes panic and confusion. We clarify to them that the region has no confirmed case yet of the Covid 19. We also offer public health measures to prevent the spread of (not) only the (Covid 19) but also other acute respiratory diseases, Roca said.

Since the global outbreak, the health department has already conducted lectures at the Sagkahan Central School, Cirilo Roy Montejo Night High School, Remedios Trinidad Romualdez Elementary School, Leyte National High School, Leyte Normal University, and Colegio de Sta. Lourdes of Leyte Foundation, Inc. in Tabontabon, Leyte.

Some government offices here have also joined the awareness drive, such as the regional office of the Government Service Insurance System, the field office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the Philippine Air Force Tacloban tactical operations group.

These rounds of lectures are also conducted in local government units, and other establishments through our provincial offices, Roca said, adding that the health office accepts invitations for the conduct of the information drive.

He added that since the regional office lacks manpower, the DOH has formed a speakers' bureau and will soon deploy additional manpower to conduct the lecture down to the village levels.

The region remains free from Covid 19, with zero admission of suspected carriers.

The public has been urged to get information on the disease only from the DOH's official press releases, website, and media platforms.

The health department has also been enhancing its coronavirus laboratory testing capacity, hospital preparedness, rapid response, communication, and information dissemination, and border and community surveillance to prevent the spread of the virus.

