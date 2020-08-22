Covid-19 admissions in Soccsksargen still ‘manageable’

Hospital admissions in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) remain “manageable” even with the increase in suspected cases of local transmission in the last two weeks.

Arjohn Gangoso, health education and promotion officer of the Department of Health (DOH)-Region 12, said only about 33 percent of the region’s dedicated hospital beds for Covid-19 cases were occupied as of Friday afternoon.

He said their monitoring showed that a total of 178 symptomatic confirmed and suspected patients are currently admitted in local private and public hospitals, which have a combined capacity of 515 beds.

For the temporary treatment and monitoring facilities, which are mostly managed by local government units, Gangoso said the combined bed occupancy rate is currently about 20.28 percent.

He said the region’s four provinces and five cities have so far opened a total of 8,575 beds for patients and residents required to undergo quarantine and isolation.

“Only 1,748 beds are currently occupied so we have more than enough still available,” he said in an interview.

Gangoso said the agency already prepared contingencies in case the occupancy rate of the area’s care resources will reach the critical level.

He said these include the opening of additional temporary treatment and monitoring facilities in key areas of the region.

Soccsksargen comprises the provinces of South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and North Cotabato, and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong, Kidapawan and Cotabato.

As of Friday night, DOH-12 already recorded a total of 383 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with five deaths, in the region.

Of these, some 291 patients were listed as already fully recovered while 87 more are still considered active.

Since last week, the agency reported at least 25 new cases in Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, and this city, considered locally acquired or transmitted.

Cotabato City and North Cotabato have been recording similar cases in the last two months based on the DOH-12’s Covid-19 tracker.

South Cotabato posted the most number of confirmed Covid-19 cases with 97, followed by Sarangani with 72, Sultan Kudarat with 70, North Cotabato and this city with 54 each, and Cotabato City with 36. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency