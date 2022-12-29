Courts closed for holidays

MANILA: The Supreme Court (SC) has announced the suspension of work in all courts nationwide at noon of Dec. 29, with court operations to resume next year, January 3.

In Memorandum Order No. 181-2002, the SC, through Acting Chief Justice Marvic Leonen, said the suspension is ”in light of the upcoming consecutive holidays and to allow court personnel, parties and litigants the opportunity to attend to personal engagements and make the appropriate travel arrangements.”

The tribunal however said the suspension of afternoon work on Dec. 29 will not apply to court personnel who need to process bails, orders of release or other writs of liberty, those that need to serve protection orders within the day, or those attending to other urgent matters at the discretion of judges or justices.

Under Malacañang’s Proclamation No. 90, January 2, was also declared as a special non-working day throughout the country.

As a consequence, “court activities at all levels shall likewise be suspended on January 2, 2023. Operations shall resume in all courts on January 3, 2023,” the SC said.

“Amid the frenetic pace of the holiday season, do make sure to carve out some time for yourself and prioritize self-care. Practice kindness at all times especially to yourself,” it added.

