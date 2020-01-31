Court workers urged to wear face masks vs. nCoV

Supreme Court Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta is urging court personnel throughout the country to wear masks inside courtrooms, halls of justices and judiciary buildings.

"Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta encourages all court personnel to observe proper hand and respiratory hygiene, and safe food practices pursuant to the WHO's (World Health Organization) standard recommendations for the general public to reduce exposure to and transmission of the 2019-nCOV," read the high court's advisory.

The judiciary, which includes the SC, Court of Appeals, Court of Tax Appeals, Sandiganbayan, and the lower courts, presently employs more or less 29,279 regular employees with 2,933 employed at the SC.

"They may refer to the WHO's advice on the proper use of masks in the context of the 2019-nCoV outbreak," the SC Public Information Office advisory said.

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Thursday that a 38-year-old Chinese woman is the first novel coronavirus case in the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency