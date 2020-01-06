Court issues TRO against LTFRB’s cap on Angkas riders

A Mandaluyong court on Monday handed down a 72-hour temporary restraining order against the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)'s order, which limits the number of riders for Motorcycle Taxi Service Angkas.

In a three-page order, Vice Acting Executive Judge Ofelia L. Calo of the Mandaluyong City Regional Trial Court (RTC) said there is urgency in the issuance of the TRO against LTFRB's move to limit Angkas' riders to 10,000 in Manila and 3,000 in Cebu.

Otherwise, with the implementation of the LTFRB's Revised General Guidelines for the Pilot Implementation of Motorcycle Taxis, 17,000 Angkas riders who have been earlier accredited by Angkas and allowed to participate in the pilot implementation will suffer grave irreparable injury as they would lose their jobs, Calo said.

Angkas was likewise ordered to post a PHP300,000 bond by the court.

On May 8 last year, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) issued the contested guidelines to look into the safety of motorcycle taxis for the riding public.

Last December 19, the LTFRB, in its own guidelines, set its cap of 30,000 riders for Metro Manila and 9,000 riders for Metro Cebu to part of the pilot implementation.

Two days later, the LTFRB said hailing apps Move It and Joy Ride will be included in the revised guidelines and that the 30,000 riders limit will now be divided among the two new ride providers and Angkas or 10,000 each.

Angkas then filed the suit claiming that the guidelines are "arbitrary and unilateral".

Source: Philippines News Agency