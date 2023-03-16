Couple dies after tricycle burst into flames in N. Cotabato

A couple died after their tricycle allegedly carrying two containers of fuel hit a tree and burst into flames in remote Barangay Salvacion here, a fire official said Thursday. SFO1 Romel Quiñones, Bureau of Fire Protection investigator, identified the victims as Mario Sorongon, the driver, and his common-law wife, Josefa Cantire, both of Barangay Kabulacan here. 'We are still confirming the type of flammable materials they are carrying in their tricycle,' Quiñones said of the incident that took place around noontime Wednesday. Police said the victims were engaged in the illegal peddling of liquid fuels, locally known as the 'takal-takal,' in far-flung areas of this municipality. Initial investigation, meanwhile, indicated that the tricycle was traversing a road in Barangay Salvacion when a sudden spark and small fire startled Sorongon, causing him to panic and lose control of the tricycle. 'The tricycle hit a tree that turned it upside down and possibly the volatile materials spilled and caused the blaze', Quiñones said. Cantire was stuck and burned inside the tricycle. Sorongon, on the other hand, managed to get off later expired at a local hospital after sustaining severe burns

Source: Philippines News Agency