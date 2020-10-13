Council seeks speedy completion of P1-B Samar road project

The Eastern Visayas Regional Development Council (RDC) is seeking for the immediate completion of the Samar Pacific Coastal Road project worth about PHP1 billion to meet the January 2021 deadline.

The Korean-funded project, which started in May 2018, is only 41-percent complete as of the end of August 2020, failing to finish the construction on March 12, 2020 as set in the original target, according to a document obtained by the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Tuesday.

“Reasons for the delayed implementation of the project include restrictions brought about by coronavirus disease 2019, typhoons, and bad weather condition(s) at the project site,” the RDC-Regional Project Monitoring Committee said.

The contractor reported that since they started the project two years ago, 11 typhoons have hit the site, causing long delays in the implementation.

The sudden unavailability of aggregates from its source in Ormoc City also contributed to the delay.

In February, the city government banned the extraction of sand and gravel, citing environmental impacts.

The RDC also raised its concern on how the contractor can complete the project with only a few months left from the revised deadline of January 30, 2021 set by the National Economic Development Authority.

“The rainy season has already started, which means fewer workable days for the contractor,” it said.

The body suggested to the Department of Public Works and Highways–Unified Project Management Office (DPWH-UPMO) to look into other approaches to hasten project implementation.

The council also asked the DPWH-UPMO to compel the contractor to prepare a catch-up plan with consideration of the current situation, such as pandemic restrictions and frequent rains in the area.

Earlier, the DPWH confirmed that also contributing to the delay is the presence of armed rebels in the area.

In May 2019, rebels attacked a group of soldiers securing construction equipment of the foreign-funded project in Palapag in Northern Samar. Both sides had casualties.

In May 2018, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar and South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Han Dong-man led the project’s ground breaking ceremony in Northern Samar.

Shortly after the project’s ground breaking, DPWH officials had expressed confidence in its timely completion, citing the foreign contractors’ capability and lessons learned from past projects in Samar Island.

Ilsung Construction is a giant firm in Korea engaged in the construction of residential buildings, education facilities, public buildings, and commercial buildings, roads, railways, subways, industry complexes, and green belts.

The PHP997.50-million road project, funded through a loan from the South Korean government, will open an 11.6-kilometer two-lane road, and build three bridges.

The Korean contractor aimed to complete the project by March 2020.

The project, which begins at the Simora junction in Laoang and Palapag towns, traverses the remote villages of Laoang, Catubig, and Palapag.

Under the agreement, the DPWH shoulders the cost of road right-of-way acquisitions.

To reach the capital town of Catarman, residents of Palapag and three other Pacific towns — Mapanas, Gamay, and Lapinig– need to cross a river twice through a pump boat ride.

From the port in Pangpang village in Palapag town, travelers need to cross a river to Calomotan village of Laoang, then take a boat ride to the port in the town center, and ride another pump boat to cross the river going to Rawis village. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency