Latest News

Council member rises as village chair due to absence of candidates

A poll bet who earned the highest votes as kagawad (council member) of Barangay Lumapao in Canlaon City, Negros Oriental will rise to the position of village chair due to the absence of candidates. Farah Gentuya, director of the provincial Department of the Interior and Local Government, said there was no candidate for Lumapao village chair during the Oct. 30 polls. 'The first councilor (Joevic Carumba) will assume the said post and we are awaiting a written order from our regional office on the matter,' she said in an interview on Tuesday. In Barangay Cancawas in San Jose town, Gentuya said village chair winner Mercedita Uy has a pending disqualification case and may be replaced by her son, Mervin Suelto Uy, the councilor who garnered the highest votes.

Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2023 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.