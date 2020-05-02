Cotabato reports 6 new suspected Covid-19 cases

Six more persons suspected of being infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19) have been registered in Cotabato City, the city health services reported Friday.

Five of the suspected persons are currently undergoing strict home quarantine while the sixth was confined in a hospital.

Cotabato City has so far recorded six confirmed Covid-19 cases, the majority of them were from outside the city, and all of them have recovered.

To date, there are no probable cases in the city.

Following the reported new cases, Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi again reminded her constituents that the fight against the virus is not yet over.

“Remember that this is the new normal, do not consider as freedom the shift from the enhanced community quarantine to the general community quarantine mode,” she said.

She also urged the residents to help the city government in protecting the health of its 37 villages against the disease.

The city government has recently passed an ordinance requiring everyone to use face masks whenever they are in public places.

“I pray that the six suspected cases will emerge negative of the virus,” Guiani-Sayadi said.

Source: Philippines News Agency