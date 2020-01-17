Cotabato peace body tackles shooting incidents

Members of the City Peace and Order Council (CPOC) convened on Thursday to address the recent string of shooting incidents here.

We are mapping out plans to improve the peace and security situation of the city, Col. Portia Manalad, city police director, said in an interview over local radio DXMY here.

The CPOC has yet to finalize everything, Manalad said, without divulging the details of the forthcoming security plan because of its sensitive nature.

She said the CPOC emergency meeting came in the heels of the slaying on Thursday of Rosary Heights 11 village councilor Nasser Guimba by still unidentified gunmen in front of the barangay hall.

Guimba reportedly approached two suspicious-looking men at about 8 a.m. in front of the barangay hall when suddenly fired upon.

The gunmen sped off on board a motorcycle in an unknown direction.

Police probers are still investigating Guimba's case, Manalad said.

Since January 1, the city police office has recorded at least six separate shooting incidents involving nine victims here.

Of the total number, seven of the victims died while two were injured.

Two shooting suspects have been arrested so far and are facing criminal charges before the local court.

Source: Philippines News Agency