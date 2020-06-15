Cotabato City’s 9-month-old boy survives Covid-19

A nine-month-old baby boy who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COvid-19) last month has recovered, the Department of Health in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) said Monday.

Arjohn Gangoso, speaking for DOH-Soccsksargen, said Cotabato City’s 10th Covid-19 patient –and the region’s 24th — is now in stable condition.

The baby has a history of exposure to the region’s 23rd Covid-19 positive patient, his 11-year-old sister, who had a close association with the city’s eighth Covid-19 patient, a 26-year-old employee of the Cotabato City government.

“The city employee has also survived the disease while the 11-year-old girl remained in isolation center undergoing medication and quarantine,” Gangoso said.

On June 2, the 26-year old patient (PH12238) has recovered from the virus. He resides in an apartment owned by the parents of the 11-year-old girl and the nine-month-old baby.

Of the total 14 Covid-19 patients recorded in this city, nine patients have recovered while five others are considered on the road to recovery.

Since March 16, Gangoso said the region has 22 recoveries as of Monday.

Soccsksargen has so far logged 39 positive cases with one death, he added.

Source : Philippines News Agency