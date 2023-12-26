Cotabato City village councilman slain in gun attack

COTABATO CITY: An incumbent village councilman here was shot dead by a still-unidentified suspect on Christmas Day. Capt. Eduardo Malicdem, Police Station 4 chief, said village councilman Datu Macmod Lauban and his son were sitting on a waiting shed at 3 p.m. when two men on board a motorbike arrived, then shot them at close range but the son was unhurt. Lauban, 59, a resident of Barangay Bagua 1, died instantly, Malicdem said. 'Lauban sustained gunshot wounds in different parts of his body and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital,' Malicdem said. Responding police found three empty shells of caliber .45 pistol at the crime scene. The motive of the attack could be 'rido' (family feud) or personal grudge, police said. Source: Philippines News Agency