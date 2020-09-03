Cotabato City to implement ‘No movement Saturday’

On top of the existing “No movement Sunday” measure, the city government has announced Thursday that it will also implement a ‘no movement” policy on Saturdays.

The new policy came about after the city logged five new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Wednesday likely due to local transmission.

The new cases included three employees at the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) center in this city.

The three BARMM employees, who are residents of this city, had no known exposure to any confirmed cases and no travel history to areas with local or sustained community transmission.

“The no movement order on Saturday will start at 3 p.m. onwards to the no movement on Sunday,” a Facebook post from the office of Mayor Frances Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi, said.

Rolen Balquin, city public safety officer, said business establishments are required to close before the 3 pm. start of the new order.

“The local public transportation system would also be suspended during that time,” he said.

Balquin said the “no movement Saturday” will stay until further notice from the city government.

Since March this year, the city has logged a total of 55 confirmed cases with 39 recoveries for a 71 percent recovery rate.

Currently, the city has 16 active cases with no deaths reported based on the Department of Health – Region 12 daily Covid-19 tracker report as of Sept. 2, 2020.

Source: Philippines News Agency