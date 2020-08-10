Cotabato City requires rapid test for Lanao Sur residents

The local government is offering a free rapid test to anyone coming from Marawi City and the rest of Lanao del Sur after local transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) virus was reported in the province.

In a statement Monday, Mayor Frances Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi said the rapid test requirement should not be misconstrued by Lanao del Sur residents.

“Please don’t misinterpret this that you are being singled out,” Sayadi said, adding that she already talked with Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra, who also endorsed the move.

“This is for the sake of the people of Cotabato City and to you, people from Marawi City and Lanao del Sur, so that you will be safe when you return home with your families,” the mayor added.

For his part, Gandamra said he is also set to issue an order requiring anyone who comes from Covid-19 high risks areas to undergo rapid tests.

Sayadi’s move came after the local governments of Lanao del Sur and Marawi City admitted in a public statement Sunday about the local transmission of the virus.

In a statement late last week, the Lanao Sur IATF reported that 21 persons have been infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) despite having no known exposures or travel history.

“We presume that this is a case of local transmission,” said Dr. Allen Minalang, Lanao del Sur provincial health chief.

