Cotabato City records first Covid-19 death

A 52-year-old male patient with comorbidities became the first coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) death case here, the city health office said Wednesday night.

Dr. Meyasser Patadon, city health chief, said the patient had a history of exposure to another patient but still subject to further investigation.

Patadon said the patient died late Tuesday at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center, the referral hospital for Covid-19 patients in Central Mindanao and the provinces of Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Patadon added that a 34-year-old female who was a locally stranded individual (LSI) with travel history to Manila was the latest person to be included in the Cotabato City list of confirmed patients.

The city now has a total of 84 confirmed cases with 45 recovered patients and 38 active patients who are in isolation.

The female LSI was among the 37 new patients listed by the Department of Health-12 across the region.

On Wednesday, Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi admitted that a local transmission, office transmission, and household transmission have occurred in the city that led to a spike in the number of patients.

She said not all were cooperating with the government’s health protocols and allowed people from high-risk areas to come to the city and do business here, including inside the BARMM government center.

The BARMM executive building has been shut down for disinfection after several employees and officials have been tested positive for the disease.

