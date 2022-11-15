Cotabato City mayor condemns ambush of Army official, escort

The mayor here condemned the series of shootings in the city, the latest of which was the ambush of an Army colonel’s vehicle on Sinsuat Avenue on Saturday night that left one soldier dead.

“We strongly condemn the most recent shooting incident and all the other shooting incidents that have transpired in this city,” Mayor Mohammad Ali Matabalao said in a statement Sunday.

Lt. Col. Manago Macalintangui,49; and his driver, Cpl. Ramil Laguioman were on board a Mitsubishi Montero (ZAA 8652) vehicle when they were attacked at about 7:20 p.m. by two gunmen riding tandem on a motorbike.

Laguioman, 34, died instantly from gunshot wounds while the Army official was unhurt in the ambush.

Police found eight empty shells from a .45-caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region head, said investigators are now trying to identify the suspects and the motive of the attack.

The Army official is assigned at the extension office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity.

He is involved in the government peace programs in the Bangsamoro region.

The shooting came a day after a woman was shot dead along Don Rufino Alonzo Avenue, and the Nov. 4 attempt on the life of a Maguindanao town election officer while in the city.

“I have already given a clear and strong directive to the city police to get to the bottom of these cases and intensify security measures,” Matabalao said.

The mayor has also sought the help of Army-led Task Force Kutawato and all force multipliers in addressing the problem.

