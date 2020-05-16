Cotabato City man tests positive for Covid-19

A 26-year-old man from this city is the latest coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) positive case in Region 12 (Soccsksargen), the regional health department reported Friday.

“The patient is in stable condition,” said Arjohn Gangoso, Department of Health (DOH) 12 spokesperson.

Several people identified as having had close contact with the patient were immediately placed under the mandatory 14-day quarantine procedure.

The patient’s travel history has yet to be determined, Gangoso added.

Cotabato City Mayor Frances Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi has expressed sadness over the report and urged residents to strictly adhere to basic health protocols to prevent infection from the virus.

“Stay at home, wash your hands, and wear face masks when running errands for food and medicine under the schedule indicated in your quarantine pass,” she said.

So far, the city has recorded a total of seven Covid-19-positive patients, six of whom have fully recovered.

In Soccsksargen, a total of 17 Covid-19-positive patients has been recorded, 14 of whom have recovered, two are completing quarantine, while one died.

Source: Philippines News Agency