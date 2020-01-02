Cotabato City has ‘zero’ firecracker-related injury for 7th year

COTABATO CITY -- This city has registered a zero firecracker-related injury for the past seven years, Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi Wednesday.

For the 7th year, we have zero firecracker injury, Sayadi said in a New Year public address.

Since 2013, the city has imposed a ban on the manufacture, sale, possession, and transport of firecrackers and pyrotechnics in the city.

In 2016, the city council has strengthened the ban after passing an ordinance for the total ban on firecrackers and pyrotechnics with corresponding penalties and imprisonment for violators.

I would like to congratulate the city residents, thank you too for your cooperation, Sayadi said, adding that unlike in the past, the city ranked first in the number of casualties due to firecrackers and stray bullets during New Year's revelry across the region.

Meanwhile, in the Soccsksargen Region, at least 12 persons have been listed as victims of firecrackers during the Department of Health monitoring period from December 21, 2019, to January 1, 2020.

Jenny Panizales, speaking for DOH-12's Iwas Paputok campaign, said six of the victims were from South Cotabato, four in North Cotabato and one each from Sarangani and Sultan Kudarat provinces.

Panizales said the DOH has repeatedly reminded the public to avoid firecrackers in welcoming the New Year but some opted to ignore the call. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency