Cotabato City execs eye lockdown of 11 sub-villages

At least 11 sub-villages here are being eyed for granular lockdown following the reported 17 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Frances Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi identified the sub-villages as Puroks Lawaan and Durian in Barangay Bagua Mother; Purok 1 in Barangay Bagua 3; Purok Bucana (Kalanganan Mother); Purok Lushin Chan (Poblacion 1); Purok Don Cesar (Poblacion 3); Pantalan Area (Poblacion 5); Purok Bonifacio (Poblacion 6); Purok Macapagal (Rosary Heights Mother); Purok Sampaloc (Rosary Heights 2); and Purok 5 (Rosary Heights 9).

Based on data provided by the Department Health-Region 12 (Soccsksargen), the city has a cumulative record of 78 confirmed patients, 39 of whom have recovered while the remaining 39 are still in isolation.

There were no coronavirus-related deaths here so far.

“It will be the decision now of the Inter-Agency Task Force and barangay officials to lockdown the Covid-19 ‘hotspots’ or not to prevent the spread of the virus,” she said.

On Saturday, the DOH-Soccsksargen posted a single-day record of 58 new Covid-19 cases, the highest so far in the region since March this year.

Of the new cases, Cotabato City topped with 17, followed by General Santos City and Sarangani with 14 each, South Cotabato (11), and two in Sultan Kudarat.

“In Cotabato City, three of the new cases are minors aged nine, 10, and 11,” Arjohn Gangoso, speaking for the DOH–Soccsksargen, said.

He added only two recoveries were reported on the same day –both from Sarangani province.

There are now 235 active cases in the region with nine deaths.

Cumulative records showed that of the total 597 confirmed cases in the region since March this year, 352 have recovered for a 59-percent recovery rate.

Source: Philippines News Agency