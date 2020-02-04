Cotabato City bans kids on motorbikes

The city government here has started banning multiple passengers on motorbikes on city streets, especially children aged 10 and below.

Rolen Balquin, city public safety officer, said the police and traffic management unit (TMU) personnel started strictly enforcing a local ordinance on traffic beginning Tuesday.

Children aged 10 years old and below are not allowed to travel on motorcycles, Balquin said, citing the city traffic code.

He said the local motorbike traffic code only allows the driver and a back rider.

TMU has done a massive information drive on motorists about the ordinance prohibiting minors on motorcycles and more than one back-rider.

The bottom line is public safety, motorists and children in particular, Balquin said.

Motorcycle drivers with two or more back riders will be penalized with PHP500 for the first offense and will increase in succeeding violations.

Source: Philippines News Agency