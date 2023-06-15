COST OF S’WAK PAN BORNEO HIGHWAY MAINTENANCE BEING FINALISED – NANTA

The Works Ministry is in the process of finalising the scope and cost of maintenance works for the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway project which is expected to be completed at the end of the year.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the maintenance works will be carried out by Finance Ministry-approved companies for three years, starting with completed packages in stages.

“To ensure the continuity of government service delivery, the completed packages will be maintained by the existing federal road maintenance concessionaires.

“This is to ensure the safety and comfort of road users until the new contract is signed,” he said during the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat, today.

To a question from Yusuf Abd Wahab (GPS-Tanjong Manis) on the status of the highway project and maintenance works once it is completed, Nanta said phase one, involving the Malano Bay to Sematan package, had been completed in 2019, while the progress status until April this year, involving the remaining 10 packages from Sematan to Miri has now reached 94 per cent completion.

“Almost the entire alignment will be completed in November except for some sections in Miri that need to be redesigned and can only be completed in 2025.

Meanwhile, Nanta said the Public Works Department (JKR) is currently using the non-destructive test method in determining the quality of road premix for construction or repairs.

He said this method is part of measures taken by JKR for auditing purposes once the construction or repair is completed.

“Through this method, quality can be monitored directly on site and there is no need to take test samples to be taken to the laboratory.

“This is one of the steps that need to be taken to ensure that road standards in this country are the best,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency