Coronavirus spreads to all European countries

The coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has spread to all European countries as Montenegro confirmed the country’s first two reported cases on Tuesday.

The Montenegrin government said in a statement that two women, who had traveled abroad, were infected by the virus.

Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said in a news conference that the health conditions of the patients were stable.

Covid-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 163 countries and territories. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak as pandemic.

Out of over 197,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,900, while over 81,000 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The current number of active cases is more than 107,000 – 93 percent mild and 7 percent in critical condition, according to the website.

The World Health Organization has declared Europe as the new epicenter of the coronavirus

Source: Philippines News Agency