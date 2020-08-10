Coronavirus hits 19 residents of Samar’s upland village

The local government of Basey, Samar has locked down the upland village of Villa Aurora for two weeks after 19 villagers caught the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The lockdown effective August 8 to 22 was directed by the local government hours after the Department of Health (DOH) in Eastern Visayas announced on Saturday night that 19 people got the virus after close contact with the region’s patient nos. 998 and 1057.

The 19 new cases are relatives and friends of the two patients. The youngest among them is a five-year-old male and the oldest is a 75-year old female.

The DOH is still investigating if this can be considered as community transmission.

Under Executive Order No 0034, Mayor Luz Chu-Ponferrada directed the restricted movement of residents of Villa Aurora to prevent the transmission of the virus.

Residents of the village are not allowed to go out of their respective homes while contact tracing is ongoing and cases of Covid-19 in their place are not contained. Non-residents are also not allowed to enter the village.

Restriction of movements in the village Is being enforced by the village officials.

The municipal disaster risk reduction and management office and the municipal social welfare and development office will regularly provide food supply to the Covid-19 positive individuals and their families.

Aside from Villa Aurora, residents of neighboring villages of Balante and Cancalyas are also prohibited from leaving their respective homes and traveling outside their village without valid reason but not limited to employment, purchase of essential goods, emergency cases, medical check-up, and other important official transactions.

Minors, senior citizens, and pregnant women, including those with a high risk of infection, are prohibited from leaving their respective homes.

Residents are also advised to continue observing and following health protocols, such as wearing face masks, physical distancing, proper hand washing, and mass gathering, while the village is under lockdown.

As of August 10, Basey has 50 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 21 currently active and 29 recoveries.

Of the 21 active cases, 19 are admitted at the local isolation facility while two are admitted in a local hospita

Source : Philippines News Agency