Coronavirus: Death toll in China surges to 1,666

The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 1,666, the country's National Health Commission said Sunday.

Authorities said 68,500 confirmed cases have been reported, while in the last 24 hours, 142 people have died and almost 2,009 new cases have been detected.

The number of those detected with the virus outside China's mainland surged to 84 in Hong Kong and stands at 10 in Macao. Both are special administrative regions.

The number under medical observation dropped to 158,764.

First coronavirus death in Europe

An 80-year-old Chinese man has died from the coronavirus in France, French health authorities said Saturday.

The announcement of the first death due to the fatal virus in Europe was made by Health Minister Agnes Buzyn.

The man, a tourist originally from Hubei Province, China, has been hospitalized at the Bichat Hospital in Paris since Jan. 25.

This is the first reported coronavirus death both in Europe, as well as outside Asia.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

Source: Philippines News Agency