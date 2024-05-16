Latest News

CORONATION OF 17TH KING OF MALAYSIA TO BE HELD AT ISTANA NEGARA ON JULY 20 – FAHMI

PUTRAJAYA, The Coronation of the 17th King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim will be held at Istana Negara on July 20, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil announced today. Fahmi made the announcement after chairing the meeting of the Special Committee for the King's Coronation Events here today. 'As we all know, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim has taken and signed the oath of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on Wednesday, Jan 31, 2024. 'Therefore, the Government, with His Majesty's consent, will organise several events in conjunction with the Coronation of His Majesty the King,' he told a press conference here today. Earlier, Protocol Chief in the Ceremonial and International Conference Secretariat Division of the Prime Minister's Department, Rozainor Ramli, announced Fahmi's appointment as Chairman of the Special Committee for the King's Coronation Events. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

