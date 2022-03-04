﻿Coronary heart disease deaths up by 28% due to pandemic: expert

Deaths due to coronary heart disease have increased by 28 percent for the first ten months of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020, a health expert said Thursday.

In a televised public briefing, Philippine Heart Association president Dr. Gilbert Vilela defined the upturn as “alarming” and “frightening”.

Vilela, citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), said from January to October 2021, deaths due to coronary heart disease went up by 28 percent as compared to the same period in 2020, the onset of the pandemic.

“Ito ay nangyari during the pandemic, so, ibig sabihin may epekto talaga ang pandemic sa (This happened during the pandemic, so, this means the pandemic has an effect on) cardiovascular disease,” he said.

Latest data from the PSA showed that coronary heart disease remains the leading cause of death among Filipinos, comprising more than 17.9 percent of the total fatalities.

Vilela said people are scared to go to the hospital for check-ups and do not buy medicines, simply enduring the symptoms, and so cardiovascular disease cases increased.

The pandemic also caused anxiety and mental stress to many.

These, Vilela said, created a massive systemic inflammation of the vascular system which causes obstruction in the nerves.

“Iyong mga taong may sakit sa puso puwedeng matulak sa heart attack. Iyon namang mga taong walang sakit sa puso, puwedeng magkasakit sa puso (Those who have heart disease may have heart attack. Those who don’t have heart disease, may acquire it),” he said.

Anxiety and mental stress create behaviors which are unfriendly to cardiovascular health.

“For example, nadadalas sila ng kain ng mga bawal na pagkain – comfort food ‘ika nga. Pero, nakabalita ka na ba ng comfort food na gulay o lumpiang sariwa? Ang comfort food nila iyong mamantika (they often eat unhealthy food – like comfort food. Have you heard, comfort food that are vegetables like fresh lumpia? They’re comfort food), deep fried, maalat and so on – it definitely adds to the problem,” Vilela said.

To address anxiety and mental stress caused by the pandemic, he urged the public to observe their loved ones who may be exhibiting changes in their behavior.

If heart-to-heart conversations and encouragements do not work, it would be best to have them checked by a psychologist or psychiatrist, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency