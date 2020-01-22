Cordillera tune by HS students named official CARAA song

A song that may yet define what a Cordilleran is will be launched with a music video on February 16.

Stronger and bolder, soaring high together will officially be released in mid-February and its composers, a group of 16 years old and younger are the happiest of all.

Maybe not, but their parents, who joined and watched the kids play during the Department of Education-Cordillera (DepEd-CAR) stakeholders meeting and press conference for this year's Cordillera Administrative Region Athletic Association (CARAA) last Jan. 15.

This is a group effort, we all played a role in coming up with the song which will be the CARAA theme song next month, said drummer and vocalist Eiron Jan Palugod, who could be the group's driving force when he came up with the melody and together with nine other members came up with the lyrics.

Actually, it is still a work in progress. Our teachers are also helping in refining the lyrics, DepEd-Baguio assistant superintendent Dr. Soraya Faculo said.

The song, which was composed by the Baguio City High School-Special Program for Arts (BCHS-SPA) students, was chosen as this year's theme song and a video is set to be shot, Faculo said.

It will be officially launched on the opening of the competitions where the SPA band will be playing live, she said.

The music video will be funded by the city government where a director will be hired to shoot the video in time for its release on Feb. 16 when 7,000 athletes from the eight-member local government units will compete in six days in various sports events.

We come from different places, /But we are always one/Joined forces we will stand/Together hand in hand, sang Palugod while playing drums and accompanied by three female vocalists Lilianne Dominguez, Grashalle Dumpayan and Destine Bernalte.

The band also consists of bassist Dean Andre Laroco, rhythm guitars Xyrhyz Lohan and Denver Lynx Reburiano on lead guitars.

Ethnic instruments included are "tongatong" played by Neil Andre Sabaten while Thom-al Wanawan and Cliffraye Matda play the gong.

The eight-member local government units of the CARAA are Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Tabuk City.

Palugod is a son of a professional musician who plays lead guitar for various bands here.

He is more known as lead guitars/vocalist of the three-piece band "Third Party" that plays 80s music, rock and roll, and blues and whose members include Joseph Balinong, who plays bass and on drums is a University of the Philippines creative writing professor Roland Rabang, who writes a column in the Baguio Chronicle, a Baguio weekly.

The kid just came out with the melody then called on his band members and friends in the SPA to help out in the lyrics, said the older Palugod during the DepEd press conference.

Faculo said it is the first time the CARAA, through the DepEd, came out with a theme song, which the host LGU helped produce.

The BCHS-SPA is a special program of the city's biggest school where its students are taught the creatives including film, dancing, visual arts, and literature, among others.

BCHS also offers a program for sports as well as the sciences which is now a separate school at the DepEd property in Irisan.

Source: Philippines News Agency