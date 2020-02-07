Cordillera now has 4 PUIs for nCov: DOH

The Department of Health-Cordillera Administrative Region (DOH-CAR) on Friday reported that there are now four persons under investigation (PUI) who are under hospital quarantine suspected of being infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).

In a press briefing, DOH-CAR officer-in-charge, Dr. Amelita Pangilinan said the two PUIs are from Benguet province, one from Baguio, and one from Mt. Province.

The PUIs, three of whom are females, are aged 27, 23, 57, and two years old, Pangilinan said, adding that they are Filipinos who recently visited Hong Kong.

Pangilinan said PUI is a person has travel history to nCoV-hit places and has symptoms of respiratory illness.

Pangilinan said the four PUIs are all in a stable condition and are continuously being examined.

Every day, people are voluntarily submitting themselves [to be tested for nCoV] for management and treatment, Pangilinan said in an earlier media briefing.

"We expect na marami pang madadagdag as the days go by because of our intensified surveillance (We are expecting more people as the days go by because of our intensified surveillance), she said.

Meanwhile, Assistant city health officer, Dr. Celia Flor Brillantes said the city has reactivated the different Barangay Health and Emergency Response Teams.

The teams are tasked to monitor residents within their respective villages, who have a history of travel to China, Hong Kong, Macau and other countries, where there have been confirmed nCoV cases.

Brilliantes said foreign students are also being monitored and those with travels to countries with confirmed cases have been advised to refrain from coming back for at least a month.

Source: Philippines News Agency