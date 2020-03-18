Cordillera establishments comply with price freeze: DTI

The Department of Trade and Industry in the Cordillera Administrative Region (DTI-CAR) said establishments are complying with the price freeze, which took effect as a result of the national health emergency and state of calamity.

On her social media post, Myrna Pablo, DTI-CAR regional director, said “Prize freeze is in effect and complied with by our monitored establishments regionwide.”

She said the DTI-CAR adopted the work from home arrangement but the price monitoring divisions of the regional and provincial offices are on skeletal force and performing daily monitoring of prices in retail establishments.

Pablo, however, said they have monitored a dwindling supply and inventory of the basic and prime commodities.

The local chief executives in the Cordillera have reactivated their respective local price coordinating councils (LPCCs) where the issues on prices of basic commodities are tackled.

During the Baguio-La Trinidad-Itogon-Sablan-Tuba and Tublay (BLISTT) council meeting on Wednesday, the issue on the absence and lack of alcohol, face masks and thermal scanners in the area was also discussed and brought to the attention of the DTI.

The BLISTT council is composed of the mayors of the six local government units in and around Baguio.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-CAR regional director Marlo Iringan said all 75 mayors of the municipalities in the six provinces and the two cities in CAR are on top of the situation in dealing with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and its impact.

As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, only the province of Abra has recorded a positive case of coronavirus disease, which officials hope will not increase as the implementation of the community quarantine intensifies.

Source: Philippines News Agency