Cordillera cops urged to trust PNP’s internal cleansing process

Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) to put their trust in the internal cleansing program of the organization.

“We must show the people that we are serious about this campaign. We must show them that we are willing to go the extra mile to regain their trust," Azurin said during his command visit to the Police Regional Office Cordillera on Thursday.

This came as the five-member body that will look into the courtesy resignations of ranking police officials and their links to illegal drugs convened earlier this week.

Aside from the PNP chief, other members of the body are retired police general and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, Office of the Presidential Adviser on Military Affairs Undersecretary Isagani Nerez, former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro and retired Court of Appeals Justice Melchor Sadang.

In the next three months, the committee will conduct an investigation on the police officials and will submit the names of those whose resignations are accepted to the National Police Commission (Napolcom) for another round of verification before submitting their recommendation to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

"We must show them that we are not just men in uniform, but that we are also men of honor and integrity," he added.

Azurin also thanked the police officers for their hard work and dedication to service.

During the visit, the PNP chief also noted the capture of most wanted criminals and insurgents in the region.

“These arrests are testaments to our unwavering commitment to ensure the safety and security of our communities. And with this, we will continue to work together to track down the enemies of the state and bring them to justice,” he said.

He also praised PRO Cordillera’s recent successes in the fight against illegal drugs in Benguet and Kalinga provinces.

“The destruction of marijuana plants and products in these two provinces has resulted to a significant blow to the illegal drug trade, and we can all be proud of these efforts. This is a victory not just for the law enforcement, but for our entire society, as we work together to create a safer and more secure future for our communities," Azurin said.

Source: Philippines News Agency