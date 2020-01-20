Cordillera cops urged to have sense of right and wrong

Police in the Cordillera Administrative Region are reminded to get in the habit of doing good deeds daily, an integral part of the Philippine National Police's internal cleansing program.

"This system of doing right from wrong should always be practiced in thought, words and deeds based on acceptable dictates of society and teachings of the Divine Word," Brig. Gen. Tomas Apolinario Jr., deputy chief of the PNP Directorate for Intelligence, said on Monday during the Police Regional Office Cordillera's (PROCOR) 26th PNP Ethics Day celebration.

In talking about PROCOR as the "home of the most disciplined cops", he urged policemen to continue giving their best in providing service.

This regional office tagged as the 'Home of the Most Disciplined Cops' lives up to its name for having been silent in the media for any indecent acts I guess your proximity to the heavens makes you more blessed with uprightness because otherwise, punishment can be rougher emanating just above your heads," he said.

During the event, Apolinario led the awarding of nine policemen from the different parts of the Cordillera for their good deeds beyond the call of duty as cops.

"Moral values like honesty, truthfulness, hard-working nature, giving respect to elders, helping others, maintaining friendly nature with all people, human relations are simple means of making life fruitful, Apolinario said.

On the sidelines of the event, PROCOR regional director, Brig. Gen. Israel Ephraim Dickson said small deeds done by policemen outside their duty "inspires other policemen".

Small deeds but it defines our personalities, which we should not set aside, Dickson said.

Among the awardees were Lt. Florante Buhong of Baguio City Police Office for returning a bag containing PHP90,000 that he found while manning traffic; S/Sgt. Jenily Bumanglag of Sta. Marcela, Apayao for helping rescue victims of Typhoon Ramon; S/Sgt. Allen Padong of Bontoc, Mountain Province for lending a hand to an old woman carrying a heavy load of vegetables to the market; Cpl. Murphy Ibasco of Alfonso Lista, Ifugao for assisting an old man who find his way home; Cpl. Jericho Togana of La Trinidad, Benguet for aiding a woman bring her sick husband to the hospital.

Also awarded were Pat. Felipe Alcantara of La Paz, Abra who helped an 82-year-old woman carry the firewood she gathered; Pat. Marvin Cayong of Banaue, Ifugao who assisted a driver whose vehicle bogged down due to discharged battery; Pat. Magno Finmara Jr. of Hungduan, Ifugao for sharing food to poor children and Pat. Jeric Ballatong of Hungduan, Ifugao for helping a passenger unload bags from a jeepney and helping the same carry the sack of rice to their residence in the mountains.

Source: Philippines News Agency