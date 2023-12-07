Cordillera Administrative Region Receives P64 Million Educational Aid from Stakeholders

Manila – In the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), a significant boost for education has been provided by various stakeholders. This initiative, as reported on Wednesday by the Department of Education (DepEd) official, has resulted in contributions totaling PHP64 million. These funds, which come in different forms, are aimed at improving the educational experience for learners in the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, DepEd-CAR director, the contributions were made as part of the 2023 Education Stakeholders Forum. Cariño emphasized the crucial role of stakeholders, which includes parents and various groups that support not just financially but also in other essential aspects such as psycho-social training. This holistic approach to education, she noted, is vital since the efforts of teachers alone are insufficient.

The fundraising efforts by DepEd-CAR for the 2023-2024 school year have been notably successful, with a total of PHP64,013,013 raised. This sum includes donations of school supplies, equipment, construction materials, infrastructure, and time dedicated to assisting children in public schools. A total of 2,521 partner individuals and groups, including local government units, parents, volunteers, organizations, and companies, have actively participated in supporting the agency's initiatives.

These contributions have not only enhanced the regular educational infrastructure but have also been crucial in repairing classrooms and facilities damaged by natural disasters such as typhoons, monsoon rains, and earthquakes. Currently, the CAR hosts 421,279 enrollees for the school year.

Additionally, the 'Salaknib tan namnama' (Shielding the future) program was highlighted by Cariño at the forum. This program aids over 60 learners from low-income families by providing them with school supplies, grocery items, and cash incentives. Corporate entities like City Savings-Baguio have played a substantial role in this program, with branch head Ronald Ubaldo stating their annual corporate social responsibility includes providing essential equipment like printers and laptops to various schools. Schools such as Guinaoang National High School in Mankayan and Sagandoy Elementary School in Buguias, Benguet, have benefited from this initiative. Moreover, financial aid worth PHP300,000 is allocated for the Gaswiling Integrated School in Kapangan, Benguet.