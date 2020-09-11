Cops with Covid-19 now 4.8K

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported that 31 more police officers contracted the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), bringing the total number of cases among its ranks to 4,868.

As of Thursday evening, the PNP Health Service said of the 31 new infections, 20 were from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) followed by National Administrative Support Unit with four, three from Police Regional Office (PRO) 6 (Western Visayas) and one each from the National Headquarters, PRO 1 (Ilocos Region), 2 (Cagayan Valley) and 13 (Caraga).

Meanwhile, 3,396 PNP personnel have already recovered from the disease while the death toll stands at 16.

The PNP Health Service is also monitoring 735 probable cases and 3,146 suspected cases.

Cops tested for Covid-19 observe a 14-day quarantine and undergo another test.

Once cleared, they have to rest for seven to 10 more days before going back to duty

