Cops with Covid-19 now 109

The number of police officers who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has reached 109, an official said on Monday.

In a statement, Philippine National Police (PNP) Health Service Director, Brig. Gen. Herminio Tadeo Jr., said recent test results from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) showed four more confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The latest cases are a 35-year-old female, a 32-year-old male, a 39-year-old female, and a 45-year-old male, all assigned in Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, 17 police officers have already recovered while three died of the disease.

Also, some 369 PNP personnel were so far categorized as probable cases while 375 personnel were classified as suspect cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 355 personnel tagged as probable cases and 713 personnel classified as suspect cases, have completed home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police has received medical supplies and basic health commodities donated by the Emdee Chem Marketing Group Corp and PNP Academy Class 1989 for PNP health workers helping in the fight against Covid-19.

The medical supplies consist of 100 gallons of disinfectants, 24 gallons of alcohol/hand sanitizers, 24 gallons of hand soap, toilet bowl cleaners, as well as 41 boxes of cup noodles.

The items will be distributed to PNP front-liners.

“We are very grateful to Emdee Chem Marketing Group Corp and PNPA Class 1989 for their support to our policemen and women especially for those who are assigned to battle the unseen enemy. These donations will help protect our personnel from infection and also sustain the food supply needs of our front-liners.”, said PNP chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa

Source: Philippines News Agency