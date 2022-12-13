Cops warn vs. spike in drunk driving cases during Yuletide season

DAVAO CITY: The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) warned residents on Tuesday about the possible rise in drunk driving accidents and petty crimes during the holiday season.

In a radio interview, Majo. Catherine Dela Rey, the DCPO spokesperson, said the Yuletide merry-making, typically associated with high consumption of alcoholic beverages, might jeopardize the lives of the drivers.

“We are intensifying our information campaign against drunk driving in the city amidst the numerous celebrations people will be attending this month,” she said.

Dela Rey reminded residents to drink responsibly and refrain from driving under the influence of liquor.

She assured the police will continue patrolling public places and establishments even during Christmas and New Years’ time to ensure that liquor ban and curfew hours are followed.

“Our curfew on minors and the liquor ban will not stop, there are still limits. If you want to drink, do it inside your homes,” Dela Rey said.

She said no major crime has been reported during the Pasko Fiesta celebration here since its opening on Dec. 1.

“There were several petty crimes but not that high to warrant concern because the people are also now aware that at this time they should be vigilant and careful of their possessions,” she said

Source: Philippines News Agency