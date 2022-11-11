Cops unearth NPA explosives, ammo in Agusan Sur

Personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in the Caraga Region (RMFB-13) recovered a firearm, explosives, and ammunition stashed by New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in the hinterlands of Agusan del Sur on Thursday.

In a report, RMFB-13 head Lt. Col. Michael John Mangahis said the NPA arms cache was found in Sitio Boom, Barangay Tudela, Trento, Agusan del Sur.

“The recovery of the firearms, explosives, and ammunition was the result of the series of intelligence operations conducted by the 1303rd Mobile Company of RMFB-13 with the support of the Bravo Company of 67th Infantry Battalion of the Army,” Mangahis said.

The arms cache included an improvised M16 rifle, a rifle grenade, two grenade launcher ammunition, 49 ammunition for an M14 rifle, 27 ammunition for an M16 rifle, four M14 magazines, two M16 magazines, and a bandolier for a grenade launcher ammunition.

Mangahis said the weapons belonged to the NPA’s “weakened” Guerrilla Front 14, North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee.

“The continuing awareness-raising efforts have made the communities realize the deceits and exploitation of the communist rebels,” Mangahis said.

The firearms were turned over to the Agusan del Sur Police Provincial Office for proper disposition.

