﻿Cops told to heighten security in tourist hubs

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday ordered all police units to gear up anti-crime measures to ensure the safety and security of both local and foreign tourists amid the easing of restrictions due to the improving coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) situation in the country.

“While Covid-19 restrictions are now slowly downgrading in most parts of the country, our PNP units especially our Tourists Police Units (TPU) will continue to strictly enforce appropriate standards and safety protocols in accordance with IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) guidelines, existing local executive orders, and ordinances issued by local government in their area of responsibility,” said PNP chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, in a statement.

This came as tourists are expected to flock to Boracay Island in Aklan, one of the country’s prime tourist destinations.

According to the latest Inter-Agency Task Force pronouncement, the entire province of Aklan along with, Antique, Bacolod City, Capiz, and Negros Occidental is under Alert Level 2 from Wednesday until February 28.

Executive Order No. 001-A, Series of 2002 issued by the provincial government of Aklan stated that all tourists and travelers may now enter the province provided they first secure a “Quick Response” or QR Code via online Health Declaration Card (OHDC) through the aklan.gov.ph website.

“With the latest issued advisory dated February 1, 2022 where establishments in Boracay Island are allowed by the local government to operate from 5 o’clock in the morning until 1 o’clock of the following morning, we assure the public that our five Boracay Sub-Stations in Malay, Aklan with 306 tourist police are well equipped and always ready to provide 24/7 police response especially in conspicuous places along (the) beachfront, hotels, bar and restaurants,” Carlos added.

The PNP chief also advised the public, especially those who are planning to spend summer vacation in Boracay to remain vigilant during their stay and strictly follow the safety protocols at all times.

Based on the latest data from the Department of Tourism, Boracay Island logs 35,799 tourist arrivals in the first month of 2022 which is 200.88 percent higher than the 11,898 tourist arrivals in the same month last year.

Source: Philippines News Agency