Cops told to ensure cemeteries’ compliance with quarantine rules

The Joint Task Force Covid Shield on Thursday has ordered all police commanders to ensure the compliance of all cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbariums with quarantine rules in opening its doors to visitors ahead of the annual ‘Undas’ commemoration.

In a press statement, task force commander, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar added that the strict and proper observation of the minimum health safety standard protocol such as wearing of face mask and face shield and physical distancing is a non-negotiable rule that must be implemented.

“We leave it to the LGUs (local government units) and the PNP (Philippine National Police) to discuss the rules that would be implemented, but all the rules that would be crafted must be in consonance with what is prescribed by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases),” Eleazar said.

Aside from enforcing health and safety rules, he said the usual rules such as the ban on bringing of liquor and bladed weapons and the conduct of activities that would encourage mass gatherings would remain in place.

Based on the IATF guidelines, the number of visitors in cemeteries, memorial parks and columbariums shall be limited to 30 percent of the venue capacity, and all visitors must wear face mask and face shield and observe physical distancing.

No age restrictions would be implemented on visitors in cemeteries.

The same guidelines order the closure of all cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbariums from October 29 to November 4.

However, visitors should have no symptoms of the Covid-19 and that they have no pre-existing condition that would make them more prone to coronavirus infection.

“We in the Joint Task Force Covid Shield respect the Filipino tradition of honoring their departed loved ones. But this should be done in a way that will not compromise the health safety of our kababayans,” Eleazar said.

Source: Philiipines News Agency