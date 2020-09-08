Cops told to coordinate with LGUs before allowing LSI travels

The Joint Task Force (JTF) Covid Shield on Tuesday said it will implement tighter screening on the issuance of travel authority for returning locally stranded individuals (LSIs).

In a statement, task force commander, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, said Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus, director for operations of the Philippine National Police (PNP), has ordered all police commanders to strictly coordinate with the receiving local government units (LGUs) to make sure that they would give a go-signal before a travel authority is issued to an applicant.

He added that details such as the name/s of the LSIs, date of travel, details of vehicles to be used in transportation, and other pertinent information or documents are provided before a travel authority is issued.

Eleazar added that arriving LSIs will be checked by the police station of the receiving LGU to determine whether there was prior coordination before the travel.

This came in response to the complaints of some LGUs regarding the uncoordinated return of some LSIs, which are among the causes cited for the surge of Covid-19 cases in some areas.

“The lack of prior coordination with the receiving LGUs also results in the unavailability of the quarantine facilities to accommodate them, or lack of health facilities to those who would test positive for coronavirus,” he said. “Travel Authority through prior coordination gives an opportunity for the receiving LGUs to plan and control the entry of people particularly those coming from the National Capital Region which is the epicenter of the virus.”

A travel authority is needed by the LSIs if they would cross the borders of the provinces and highly-urbanized cities based on the guidelines issued by the National Task Force (NTF) on Covid-19 that is being enforced by the JTF Covid Shield.

To avail of a travel authority, a medical clearance certificate issued by the City or Municipal Health Office must be secured and submitted to the local NTF office, through the help desk of the city or municipal police stations.

Source: Philippines News Agency