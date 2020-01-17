Cops to donate P3.5-M to residents hit by Taal eruption

and lt;description and gt;

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Friday said it will donate PHP3.5 million to residents affected by Taal Volcano's eruption.

In a press briefing at the Quezon City Police District Station 10, NCRPO acting chief, Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas said this is the projected amount that will be collected from the pooled donations from the combat pay of police officers on a voluntary basis.

He said the donations from the police personnel must be given voluntarily.

From their PHP3,000 monthly combat pay, policemen may donate a day's amount which is equivalent to PHP100.

Meanwhile, Sinas and other ranking officials, with the rank of Colonel and up, will donate their whole combat pay.

He said this is to augment funds collected from the voluntary donation drive initiated by PNP officer-in-charge, Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa where each police officer and non-uniformed personnel is encouraged to donate PHP10.

Sinas, however, said exempted from the donation drive are police officers who were affected by the disaster.

Out of a total of 514 NCRPO affected personnel, 492 are police officers and 22 are non-uniformed personnel (NUP).

Meanwhile, the NCRPO will also assist vehicles carrying relief items and donations bound for Batangas residents while passing along Edsa.

"There are no further instructions yet but for now, we were ordered to assist trucks traveling to Batangas for relief efforts," Sinas said.

QCPD chief, Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo, meanwhile, said the city's police officers will donate PHP50 from their allowance given by the local government.

"We support because it is for a good cause. This is aside from the amount we will set aside from our combat pay," Montejo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency

and lt;/description and gt;