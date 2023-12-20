Cops sustain zero crime incidence in CAR areas

BAGUIO CITY: The Police Regional Office in Cordillera (PROCor) on Wednesday reported that intensified police operations and community engagement again resulted to zero crime incidents in 64 of the 75 municipalities and half of the 10 police stations here. 'Our police operatives on the field are continuously providing police visibility not just in convergence areas but in residential areas, with mobile patrolling being conducted,' said Lt. Col. Carolina Lacuata, PROCor information officer, in a phone interview. From Dec. 10-16, zero crime incidents were recorded in 23 of the 27 municipalities in Abra; 11 of the 13 municipalities in Benguet; all the10 municipalities in Mountain Province; nine of the 11 municipalities in Ifugao; all seven municipalities in Apayao; four of the seven municipalities and one component city in Kalinga; and five police stations in this city. Lacuata said that in the previous week, or from Dec. 3-9, there were 57 municipalities that recorded zero crimes. On a weekly basis, between 57 to 60 municipalities have registered zero crime incidents since August this year, she said. Meanwhile, an official of the Baguio City Police Office said that they have an augmentation force of at least 30 personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion of PROCor who are helping in the city's traffic management and police visibility. BCPO Traffic Enforcement Unit chief Lt. Col. Zacarias Dausen, in a media interview on Wednesday, said they are also expecting additional policemen who have just completed their Field Training Program. He added that they are maximizing all personnel, especially with the peak tourism season here already being felt five days before Christmas day. Source: Philippines News Agency