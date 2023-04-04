Cops step up manhunt vs. other suspects in Adiong ambush

The newly installed police chief of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has directed investigators to intensify efforts to arrest other suspects in the Feb. 17 ambush of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. Brig. Gen. Allan Cruz Nobleza also vowed the BARMM police will continue to hunt the remaining suspect. Specifically, Nobleza directed the Special Investigation Task Group 'to bring in' Gandawali criminal gang leader Oscar Capal Gandawali, who allegedly masterminded the plot to kill the Lanao Sur governor. Adiong and another civilian aide were injured but three police escorts and a civilian driver were killed. To date, four suspects have been arrested, two were slain, and two firearms stolen from the slain officers have been recovered. "We will continue to conduct hot pursuit operations to apprehend the remaining at-large suspects in the Gov. Adiong case. Police Regional Office-BARMM will not stop until the suspects pay for their crime and bring justice to the slain brave policemen," Nobleza said. Meanwhile, the police are hunting down gunmen believed to be behind the separate ambush incidents Monday in Maguindanao del Sur, where a village treasurer and a municipal worker were killed. Mayor Reynalbert Insular of South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur, said he has already directed the municipal police office personnel to work with the Army's 57th Infantry Battalion in hunting down the gunmen of Robis Batitao, a municipal job order worker. Batitao was driving a motorbike at about 10 a.m. when ambushed by unidentified gunmen in Barangay Pandan, South Upi. He died on the spot. At about 3 p.m. on the same day, unidentified gunmen on a motorbike shot dead Amerodin Ugka, treasurer of Barangay Inug-og, Pagalungan, while he was heading home. Police found empty shells of caliber .45 at the ambush site in Barangay Bulit, Datu Montawal town. Datu Montawal Municipal Police chief Capt. Nurjhasier Sali said no one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Probers are looking at 'rido' (family feud) as one of the possible motives.

Source: Philippines News agency